Malloy's inside-the-park HR propels Tigers to 7-6 victory, ending the Angels' 6-game winning streak

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Justyn-Henry Malloy hit an inside-the-park homer in the fourth inning, Carson Kelly added a three-run homer and the Detroit Tigers snapped their four-game losing streak with a 7-6 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. The Angels trailed 7-1 entering the ninth inning before Zach Neto hit a three-run homer and Jo Adell added a two-run shot, all with two outs against Shelby Miller. Tyler Holton came on and calmly struck out Nolan Schanuel to secure his second save and Detroit's third victory in nine games, while the Angels' six-game winning streak ended. Miller's disastrous ninth inning started when he hit leadoff batter Taylor Ward in the helmet with a 93-mph fastball. Ward, who appeared to be fine on the field, left the game as a precaution. Ward was hit in the face by a pitch from Alek Manoah last June, and he didn't play again in 2023. Casey Mize (2-6) pitched scoreless three-hit ball into the sixth inning for the Tigers, earning his first victory in 12 starts since April 21. Mize left abruptly with a leg injury, but Detroit still prevented Los Angeles from sweeping a homestand of at least seven games for the first time in 20 years. Malloy drove in two runs when his line drive to deepest center field eluded Mickey Moniak at the wall and bounced away, allowing the rookie to slide home without a throw. It was Detroit's first inside-the-park homer since 2021, and the first at Angel Stadium since Tommy La Stella hit one for the Angels in June 2019. Tyler Anderson (7-8) allowed six runs and seven hits in his second-shortest start of the season for Los Angeles. Anderson has been the Halos' best starter this season, but he lasted just 4 2/3 innings and struck out only two against Detroit. Detroit led 1-0 after its first two batters. Andy Ibañez hit a leadoff triple and scored on Mark Canha's long flyout. The Tigers turned three double plays in the first five innings to keep Los Angeles scoreless. Kelly connected in the fifth inning off reliever Andrew Wantz, who had just relieved Anderson. Mize left with one out in the sixth inning, possibly due to cramping after he tried and failed to stretch out his leg, and the Angels immediately rallied for their first run off Alex Faedo. Nolan Schanuel singled, advanced on Luis Rengifo's double and scored on a wild pitch. TRAINER'S ROOM Angels: Brandon Drury made his first appearance since June 18, striking out as a pinch-hitter in the sixth and grounding out in the ninth. The veteran had missed the previous nine games with an unspecified illness, although he had been at the ballpark each day. UP NEXT Tigers: The 10-game road trip continues when Tarik Skubal (9-3, 2.32 ERA) takes the mound Tuesday in Minnesota to open a three-game series. Angels: José Soriano is expected to return from a nearly three-week absence with an abdominal infection to start the opener of a road series against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.