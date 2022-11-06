Hug breaks wheelchair course record, wins 5th NYC Marathon

NEW YORK (AP) — Marcel Hug of Switzerland has won the New York City Marathon men’s wheelchair race for the fifth time.

He has shattered the course record and has tied Kurt Fearnley for most-ever victories in the men’s wheelchair race.

Hug finished the 26.20-mile course in 1 hour, 25 minutes and 26 seconds.

The previous mark was 1:29.22 set by Fearnley of Australia in 2006.

Hug also won the race last year and earned $50,000 for besting the course record.

He crossed the finish line more than 2 minutes ahead of second-place finisher Daniel Romanchuk of Illinois.