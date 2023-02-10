Watch Now
Tiger Woods returns to Riviera to play 1st event of the year

Posted at 3:26 PM, Feb 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-10 15:26:55-05

Tiger Woods is returning to competition next week at Riviera in Los Angeles for the Genesis Invitational.

It will be his first time playing and walking since the British Open last summer.

Woods says it will be an “actual” PGA Tour event. That's a reference to him playing only three majors last year, and missing all of 2021 recovering from a car crash.

His last regular PGA Tour event was October 2020.

Woods had pointed to Riviera even as he recovered from a foot injury in December.

He is the tournament host of the $20 million event.

