Sandler to receive Mark Twain Prize for lifetime in comedy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Actor-comedian Adam Sandler will be honored by comedic and entertainment royalty Sunday night as he receives the Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

The 56-year-old Sandler first came to national attention as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live.”

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP FILE - Adam Sandler accepts the award for best male lead for "Uncut Gems" at the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards on Feb. 8, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif. Sandler will be honored by a host of comedic and entertainment royalty Sunday, March 19, 2023, as he receives the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

After being fired from the cast following a five-year stint, Sandler launched a wildly successful movie career that has spanned more than 30 films, grossing over $3 billion worldwide.

Mark Twain recipients are honored with a night of testimonials and video tributes, often featuring previous award winners.

“SNL” has provided more than its share of the 24 Mark Twain recipients. Sandler is the seventh cast member to receive the prize