‘Black Panther' sequel scores 2nd biggest debut of 2022

The box office roared back to life with the long-awaited release of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

The Marvel sequel earned $180 million in ticket sales from more than 4,396 theaters in the U.S. and Canada, according to estimates from The Walt Disney Co. on Sunday, making it the second biggest opening of the year behind “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

Overseas, it brought in an additional $150 million from 50 territories, bringing its worldwide total to $330 million.

Second place went to the DC superhero “Black Adam,” with $8.6 million.

“Ticket to Paradise” landed in third with $6.1 million.