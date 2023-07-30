Watch Now
Donald Trump's defamation lawsuit against CNN over 'the Big Lie' dismissed in Florida

Donald Trump
Evan Vucci/AP
FILE - President Donald Trump listens as Nevada business leaders talk at Trump International Hotel Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Donald Trump
Posted at 12:03 PM, Jul 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-30 12:03:37-04

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit Donald Trump filed against CNN. Trump claimed in the suit that the network’s referring to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election as “the Big Lie” was tantamount to comparing him to Adolf Hitler.

The former U.S. president had been seeking punitive damages of $475 million. U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal said Friday in his ruling that Trump's defamation claims failed because the references were opinions and not factual statements.

The judge says it's a stretch to believe that, in viewers’ minds, that phrase would connect Trump’s efforts challenging the 2020 election results with Nazi propaganda.

