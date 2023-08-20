Watch Now
US pulls off big rally and tops Germany 99-91 in final World Cup tuneup. Edwards scores 34

John Locher/AP
United States' Anthony Edwards, center, shoots over Puerto Rico's George Conditt IV, left, and Christopher Ortiz, right, during the first half of an exhibition basketball game Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 2:09 PM, Aug 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-20 14:56:26-04

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — USA Basketball dug deep to head to the World Cup with an unbeaten exhibition record. Anthony Edwards scored 34 points, Austin Reaves and Tyrese Haliburton each added 16 off the bench and the U.S. rallied from a 16-point second-half deficit to beat Germany 99-91 in its final tuneup game before heading to the Philippines for the World Cup. An 18-0 run in the final minutes saved the Americans, who finished the exhibition season 5-0.

