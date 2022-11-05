Watch Now
MoneyBusiness News

Actions

Musk's past tweets reveal clues about Twitter's new owner

Twitter Musk
Eric Risberg/AP
The Twitter page of Elon Musk is seen on the screen of a computer in Sausalito, Calif., on Monday, April 25, 2022. On Monday, Musk reached an agreement to buy Twitter for about $44 billion. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Twitter Musk
Musk Twitter
Posted at 10:32 AM, Nov 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-05 10:32:26-04

What happens when a prolific user of social media buys the platform? The world is finding out now that Elon Musk has purchased Twitter.

Brash, outspoken and sometimes juvenile, Musk's own tweets show how the world’s richest man has used social media to craft his public image as a billionaire unafraid to offend people.

They're also providing a glimpse into how Musk will run the platform.

For Musk, Twitter has been a tool to promote his enterprises and punch back at critics, even as his tweeting has sometimes placed him in the middle of geopolitical conflicts and a global pandemic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!