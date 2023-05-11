Watch Now
Mpox no longer a global emergency, WHO says

Renaming Monkeypox
FILE - This image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) shows a colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (red) found within an infected cell (blue), cultured in the laboratory that was captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Md. The World Health Organization has renamed monkeypox as mpox, citing concerns the original name of the decades-old animal disease could be construed as discriminatory and racist. (NIAID via AP, File)
Posted at 10:59 AM, May 11, 2023
LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization says the global outbreak of mpox is no longer an international emergency. There has been a dramatic drop in cases in recent months. The outbreak initially baffled experts when the smallpox-related disease spread to more than 100 countries last year. WHO's director-general told a media briefing on Thursday that his expert committee had concluded that the dramatic decline in cases in recent months, with about 90% fewer cases in the last three months, was no longer an acute concern.

