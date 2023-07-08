US Treasury chief Yellen appeals to China for cooperation on climate and other global challenges

BEIJING (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has appealed to China not to let disagreements about trade and other irritants disrupt cooperation on climate change and other global challenges.

In a meeting on Saturday with her Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier He Lifeng, Yellen defended U.S. restrictions on technology exports that irritate Beijing.

She said the two governments shouldn’t let such disagreements disrupt economic and financial relations.

Yellen is one of a series of U.S. officials who are due to visit Beijing as part of efforts to revive relations that are at their lowest level in decades due to disputes over technology, security, Taiwan and other irritants.