Watch Now
MoneyBusiness News

Actions

US Treasury chief Yellen appeals to China for cooperation on climate and other global challenges

Janet Yellen
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Andrew Harnik/AP
Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks with FOX Business Network guest anchor Jon Hilsenrath in the Fox Washington bureau, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in Washington. The interview will air this Friday at 9:30PM/ET on FOX Business Network’s WSJ at Large with Gerry Baker. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Janet Yellen
Posted at 12:19 PM, Jul 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-08 12:19:21-04

BEIJING (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has appealed to China not to let disagreements about trade and other irritants disrupt cooperation on climate change and other global challenges.

In a meeting on Saturday with her Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier He Lifeng, Yellen defended U.S. restrictions on technology exports that irritate Beijing.

She said the two governments shouldn’t let such disagreements disrupt economic and financial relations.

Yellen is one of a series of U.S. officials who are due to visit Beijing as part of efforts to revive relations that are at their lowest level in decades due to disputes over technology, security, Taiwan and other irritants.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Good morning Detroit: Send us your video & be on TV