Nigeria qualifies for African Cup, Tanzania's ball boys ejected for interfering with play

Nigeria has qualified for next year’s African Cup of Nations by beating Sierra Leone 3-2 with a winning goal in the fifth minute of added time by Kelechi Iheanacho.

Tanzania held on for a crucial home victory over Niger despite a bizarre late episode when the referee ejected Tanzanian ball boys for interfering with play.

The ball boys threw numerous balls onto the field at the same time on at least two occasions apparently to force the referee to stop play as Niger launched late attacks in search of an equalizing goal.

Algeria, which has already qualified, beat Uganda 2-1.