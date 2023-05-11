Watch Now
Adidas to sell Yeezy shoes and donate proceeds months after Kanye West split

Seth Wenig/AP
Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Kickclusive, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.
Posted at 3:08 PM, May 11, 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — Adidas has decided to try to sell a portion of its remaining Yeezy shoe inventory and donate the proceeds to chartitable organizations, CEO Bjørn Gulden said Thursday. After the German sportbrand cut ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, in October, the fate of 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) worth of unsold Yeezys was unknown. Gulden said the company spent months trying to find solutions — and has now decided to sell a portion of the inventory and donate the proceeds to organizations that were harmed by Ye’s comments and actions.

