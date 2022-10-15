Musk has a 'super app' plan for Twitter. It's super vague

For months, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has expressed interest in creating his own version of China’s WeChat — a “super app” that does video chats, messaging, streaming and payments — for the rest of the world.

At least, that is, once he’s done buying Twitter after months of legal infighting over the $44 billion purchase agreement he signed in April.

Musk has claimed on Twitter that his acquisition of the company would speed development of an “everything app” he calls X by three to five years.

But there are just a few obstacles.