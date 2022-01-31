Here is the latest Michigan sports news from The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points, Cade Cunningham had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and the Detroit Pistons overcame a terrible start to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-105 on Sunday night. After Cleveland raced to a 15-0 lead, Detroit cut it to 55-49 at halftime, and finally took its first lead in the fourth quarter. Cunningham finished with the triple-double after failing to score in the first half. Frank Jackson added 19 points, and Isaiah Stewart had 14 points and 12 rebounds to help the Pistons end a four-game skid. Darius Garland had 24 points for Cleveland, and Evan Mobley added 18. The Cavaliers lost for the second time in 10 games.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A person with knowledge of the process says the Minnesota Vikings and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh had an exploratory conversation about their coaching vacancy. Both sides are gauging interest. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team was not publicizing the interview. Minnesota hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as general manager this week and is still searching for a coach. Harbaugh is 61-24 over seven seasons at Michigan. He was 44-19-1 as coach of the San Francisco 49ers and 5-3 in the playoffs, reaching a Super Bowl.