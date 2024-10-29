Metro Detroit Weather: A breezy warm up today

A warm front brings the chance for showers & storms early this morning and possibly lingering into the morning commute. Skies then become partly sunny with highs climbing into the mid 70s in the afternoon, nearly 20° warmer than average. The record high temperature of 77° is in jeopardy Tuesday with a forecast high of 78° in Detroit. Winds begin to pick up across Metro Detroit with gusts near 30 mph Tuesday and continuing through Thursday.

Clouds increase Wednesday with highs peaking in the upper 70s. The record high temperature of 76° is in jeopardy Wednesday with a forecast high of 78° again in Detroit. A cold front arrives early Thursday, bringing rain showers and dropping high temperatures into the 50 to finish the week.

Today: A few early morning showers with thunder possible, then partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: SW 15-30 mph.

Tonight: Breezy and very warm for October with lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a record high of 78°. Winds: SW 15-30 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

