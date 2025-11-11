Metro Detroit Weather: Another cold day ahead

Today: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a light snow shower. Highs in the mid to upper 30s, with wind chills in the mid to upper 20s. Winds: WSW 15-25 mph.

Metro Detroit Weather: Snow showers on Veterans Day

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a light rain shower towards morning. Lows in the low 30s Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Partial sun with a slight light rain shower, mostly north of Detroit. Highs in the mid 40s with west winds gusting up to 30 mph. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

