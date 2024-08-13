Metro Detroit Weather: Another great day ahead

A FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES IN LIVINGSTON COUNTY AROUND THE HURON RIVER. FLOODING IS EXPECTED INTO NEXT WEEK.

Bright sun for much of the day. In the afternoon and evening there could be an isolated shower. Much higher rain chances return at the end of the week. High temperatures climb into the low 80s the next few days. Morning lows will be a bit warmer than recent, and in the low 60s.

The dry weather ends as a storm arrives Thursday night. Rain and some thunderstorms are likely Friday and through the weekend. As of right now, there will be some windows of dry weather on Saturday for the Woodward Dream Cruise, but scattered showers are likely throughout the day.

Today: Partly sunny with highs near 80°. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy with lows near 60°. Winds: Light

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

