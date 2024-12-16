Metro Detroit Weather: Dense fog advisory in effect

Monday: Dense morning fog. Rain showers with highs in the low 50s. Winds: SSE 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with milder temps. Winds: WSW 10-15

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph.

Fog and dense fog is expected through Monday morning. Keep your distance with the vehicles in front of you and keep your lights on even after sunrise. Rain showers increase from the southwest after 10 a.m. and will continue through the rest of the day. 1/4-1/2" or rainfall is expected. Winds will also be strong out of the south-southeast 10-20 mph, with highs climbing into the low 50s by the afternoon!

Drier weather returns Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 40s. Winds will still be breezy but out of the west-southwest 10-20 mph.

Our next chance for snow arrives Wednesday with a storm system moving in from the west. Temperatures will start below freezing and climb into the upper 30s by the afternoon, leading to rain being mixed with the snow and minimal to no accumulation expected.

Arctic air returns for the end of the week and into the weekend with highs near 30° and lows near 20°.

