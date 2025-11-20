Metro Detroit Weather: Mild and cloudy today

A gray and steady day is expected across our Metro Detroit today with a persistent cloud cover keeping things mild for this time of year. Early morning starts off near freezing, but through the afternoon the highs climb into the mid to upper 40s. Clouds stick around tonight with lows remaining in the 40s. No major storms or weather drama as we head into the weekend. Just a consistent, mellow set-up driven by a shallow and moist southern flow overriding cooler air near the surface keeping the clouds around.

Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies again with another mild push of air, with a high near 52 and a relatively cool overnight low around 32. The abundant cloud cover will keep temperatures steady through much of the day, making it feel warmer than earlier in the week. This will make Light Up the Season in Downtown Detroit, cool but not cold this year.

Saturday will start off chilly in the morning as the sun finally makes a return with highs near 46. Sunday wraps up the stretch with partly sunny skies and the warmest day of the three: high around 55 with a low near 37 overnight. This warming trend is the result of a more southwesterly flow ushering in milder air and weakening the influence of earlier cold patterns. It’s a great window for outdoor tasks or a relaxed weekend outing.

**Big changes anticipated for next week starting Tuesday as rain returns with colder air following closely behind.**

Today: Cloudy skies return this afternoon with highs around 49. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows near the low 40s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Lingering clouds with highs back in the low 50s. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

