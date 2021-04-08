LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Michigan man was arrested Wednesday after he drove his pickup truck and trailer into the enclosed entrance of the Perry Nuclear Power Plant and claimed he had a bomb in the trailer, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said in an update Thursday.

Michael D. Fogelsong, 33, of Adrian, Michigan, was booked into the Lake County Jail on charges of making false statements, a third-degree felony and aggravated trespassing, a first-degree misdemeanor.

On Wednesday at approximately 5:43 p.m., the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the North Perry Police Department and local branches of the FBI responded to the Perry Nuclear Power Plant, located at 10 Center Road, for a suspicious man who refused to leave the property.

It was determined Fogelsong drove his pickup truck with an enclosed trailer to the entrance of the facility. When approached by security, he claimed to have a bomb in his trailer and he refused to leave.

The Lake County Bomb Squad and the FBI determined the truck and trailer did not contain any dangerous ordnance.

Additional charges against Fogelsong may be forthcoming pending the investigation into the bomb threat incident.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said there is no ongoing threat to the plant.