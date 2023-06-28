Michigan receives $1.5B toward high-speed internet, benefiting 210K homes

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced more than 200,000 Michiganders living in underserved communities will receive access to high-speed internet thanks to $1.5 billion in federal funding.

We’re told funding comes from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program via the $65 billion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“Today, we have won a game-changing investment to expand access to reliable, affordable high-speed internet to 210,000 more homes across Michigan,” says Governor Whitmer. “We are focused on helping anyone ‘Make it in Michigan,’ with a comprehensive view on economic development that wins projects, invests in people, and revitalizes places. Today’s win will expand economic opportunity for Michiganders and build on the over $700 million in high-speed internet federal funding we have leveraged and $249 million we invested with the bipartisan Building Michigan Together Plan last year. Let’s keep working together to connect more families and small businesses to fast, reliable high-speed internet that meets their needs, lowers their costs, and grows our economy.”

Monday’s announcement is the latest in a nationwide effort to expand high-speed internet access. Every state in the U.S. received at least $100 million based on its overall need for faster internet, according to the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor.

Small Business Association of Michigan President & CEO Brian Calley issued the following statement applauding the latest round in broadband funding:

“More than $1.5 billion will make a huge difference in building an environment of success around entrepreneurs. Broadband is every bit as important as other types of infrastructure and promises to be more so in the future. We’re committed to creating a state where small businesses in every region can prosper, which is impossible without uniform high-speed internet access.



“SBAM appreciates the hard work of the Michigan High Speed Internet Office in securing an incredible amount of grant funding. This unprecedented investment will allow Michigan to build new networks connecting future entrepreneurs with unlimited opportunities.”

We’re told funds from the BEAD program will be put to use in 2024.

Visit the state of Michigan’s website for updates on the BEAD program.

