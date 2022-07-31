Make your own microwave popcorn with this reusable popper

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Popcorn can be a delicious, nutritious snack, especially when properly prepared at home. It’s considered a whole grain that’s high in fiber and has a low glycemic index, meaning it can help you maintain blood sugar levels more easily. The problem is when we eat popcorn at the movies, it is usually doused in butter, negating all its positive health benefits.

While store-bought popcorn bags offer an easy alternative, the cost can add up. That’s why making it in a microwave popcorn popper bowl is more cost-effective. You only pay for the bowl once and then buy the kernels, which you can usually find in the bulk aisle at a reduced rate. Plus, many pre-packaged popcorn bags contain a lot of salt and fat, plus a slew of excess unnecessary ingredients like additives.

Right now, there’s a microwave popcorn popper on sale on Amazon that’s easy to use for only $13.99 — which will quickly pay for itself once you stop purchasing microwavable bags.

Make crunchy popcorn in minutes with this bowl specifically designed to distribute heat evenly. Just fill the bowl to the pre-determined measuring line and add oil — or not! Place the transparent lid on top to prevent a mess from forming while popping. Crafted with BPA-free, food-grade silicone, the built-in heat-resistant side handles make getting it out of the microwave a snap.

Eat your popcorn straight from the bowl. It has the capacity to hold 15 cups of popped popcorn. When you’re done, it’s easy to hand wash, or you can just put it in your dishwasher.

In reviews, users found Zulay’s microwave popcorn popper to be easy to use and clean and that it’s collapsible. With more than 5.400 global ratings and an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars, this popper comes highly rated. It comes in eight different colors and would make a great housewarming or birthday gift.

Reviewer Boris S. says it’s the best popcorn he’s ever made at home and offered some helpful hints.

“If you’re using the popcorn mode on your microwave, the mode works better with white kernels than orange kernels; orange kernels will take about twice as long to pop completely,” he wrote. “I suggest adding the oil, salt, and any seasonings and mixing them with the kernels before microwaving. This way the seasonings get spread evenly.”

Another reviewer, who goes by “glee,” was concerned that store-bought packages contained too much sugar and fat. She said she’s glad she bought this bowl.

“The kernels come out yummy (we add curry powder to ours) and we can always put the unpopped kernels back in the microwave to pop,” she wrote. “Plus it’s easy to use and clean!

We like that there’s a no-hassle guarantee too.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.