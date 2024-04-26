Mom mistakenly invites 487 people to her child’s 1st birthday party

A child’s first birthday is a major milestone that’s worthy of a big celebration. But one mom almost mistakenly turned her daughter’s first birthday party into a mega event.

With the click of a button, Emily King accidentally invited all 487 of her contacts to her daughter’s birthday party, thanks to an honest mistake with a digital invitation service.

In a now viral TikTok video that has nearly 15 million views so far, King clearly looks stressed and embarrassed over the error on Evite. When the digital invitation platform prompted King to import her contacts to send the invitations, the busy mom assumed she’d have an option to choose which people to add to the invite list.

Only that’s not what happened.

“It imported all 487 of my contacts and invited them to this birthday party,” King said with noticeable panic in her voice.

King captioned her viral TikTok warning: “If you received an invitation, no you didn’t.”

MORE: How to make any room party ready with just $10 decorations

Adobe

King told “Good Morning America” that she quickly noticed the sent invitation list spiraling out of control as Evite automatically notified the contact list.

“I kind of like, immediately knew,” she told “GMA.” “I was like ‘wait, something’s wrong… this is not happening.’ So like all the blood rushes from my body.”

The size of the invitation list alone would be enough to make any mom freak out, but Evite imported the contacts as they were written in King’s phone. That wouldn’t seem like a big deal, except for the fact that King (like many other smartphone users) makes notes in the contact info about the person or gives them a discernible nickname.

King wondered what people would think when they saw their name and description on the invitation.

“Imagine receiving the invitation… Derek [with eye roll emoji]… ‘Jess, hit her car in parking lot,'” King explained, putting her head in her hands.

Her invitation list also included her boss and all of her coworkers.

“Anyways, I have to quit or get a new identity,” she said into the camera.

Despite deleting the digital invitation on Evite within minutes of the mistake, all of the text notifications already went out.

“At first I was mortified, but I like to think I have a pretty good sense of humor,” she told “GMA.” “[This was] too funny not to share.”

Mom mistakenly invites 487 people to her child’s 1st birthday party originally appeared on Simplemost.com