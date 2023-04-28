Auburn Hills considering $200M EV parts plant for former Palace site, would support GM's Orion Assembly Plant

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The former site of The Palace of Auburn Hills could soon be the home to a light industrial plant serving General Motors as it produces electric vehicles.

According to information from the Auburn Hills Planning Commission, the current owners of the property what to build a 1.1 million square-foot complex on the site, which is west of Lapeer Road, between Harmon Road and the I-75 Connector.

The facility would be constructed for GM under a long-term lease to operate as a plant to manufacture components for EVs being assembled at the nearby Orion Assembly Plant.

General Motors issued the following statement about the proposal:

General Motors has identified the former Palace of Auburn Hills site as a potential location for a supplier park to support its Orion Assembly Plant, which will be expanded to produce electric pickup trucks. The company is still determining the scope of work and which supplier will have operations in support of the plant.



The project is expected to cost about $200 million. The developers want to start construction in July, with completion targeted for November 2024.

According to the presentation to the planning commission, GM needs the facility to be online in time for the completion of the company's conversion of the Orion Assembly Plant in late 2024. That $4 billion project is transforming the plant for electric truck production including the Chevrolet Silverado EV and the GMC Sierra EV.

Information in the presentation says The Palace site is needed because of the limited size of the Orion Assembly Plant property and the new facility will be used to perform pre-assemblies required at the nearby assembly plant.

The presentation says they expect 1,000 new jobs at The Palace complex, which would operate a 24-hour/3 shift schedule through third-party suppliers licensed by GM.