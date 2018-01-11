BMW X2, 2019 BMW i8 Coupe to make world debuts at Detroit auto show

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The BMW X2 will make its world debut at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Additionally, the 2019 BMW i8 Coupe will make its world debut at the show and will be featured alongside a number of electrified BMW vehicles.

The BMW X2 is the latest addition to the BMW X family, with a distinctive exterior design that combines the proportions of a coupe with the construction of a BMW X model. It will arrive in dealerships in spring 2018.

"The cutting-edge 2.0-liter BMW TwinPower Turbo 4-cylinder engine together with the 8-speed automatic transmission propel this emotional sports activity coupe from 0-60 mph in just 6.3 seconds," the company said in a release.

The 2019 BMW i8 Coupe has increased power and range over its predecessor and has been "the world's best-selling hybrid sports car since 2014," according to the release.

Also showcased will be the BMW i8 Roadster, which made its world debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November 2017.

Additional featured vehicles include the BMW i3s, X7 iPerformance Concept, M3 CS, M5 and X3.