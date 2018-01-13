Chevrolet reveal event kicks off North American International Auto Show

Fair
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Chevrolet kicked off the North American International Auto Show in Eastern Market with a reveal event.
It revealed the 2019 Silverado 1500 in an extra early launch.
The seats were packed when the new Silverado rolled onto the stage and the bright red truck brought big cheers.
