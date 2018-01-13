Classic cars roll into Detroit to kick off auto show

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A group of classic car lovers wrapped up a cross-country road trip, just in time to kick off the Detroit auto show.

It's all part of a project called The Drive Home, sponsored by American's Automotive Trust.

The "Drive Home Road Rally" welcomed collectors from all over the United States.

Their plan is to visit Cobo Center for the auto show.

On Jan. 3, 38 vintage rides left Florida on a 1300-mile journey. On Friday, they rolled into downtown Detroit for their official welcome home.

The Drive Home raises money for a program dedicated to preparing young adults for careers in automotive restoration.