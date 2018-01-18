Detroit Police targeting human traffickers, victims during auto show

DETROIT (WXYZ) - As the City of Detroit prepares to welcome hundreds of thousands of people for the North American International Auto Show, they are also asking people to be on the lookout for human traffickers and those they abuse and exploit.

Click on the video above to hear from a survivor and city officials who say human traffickers are attracted to large events where they force young people, usually women, into prostitution.

City Council President Brenda Jones announced that anyone who needs help is urged to call 888-373-7888. Or text "info" or "help" to BeFree (233733).