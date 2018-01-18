Detroit Police targeting human traffickers, victims during auto show

6:54 PM, Jan 18, 2018

Law enforcement officials are on high alert for human trafficking which tends to spike near big events like the North American International Auto Show.  Michigan has the second highest rates of human and sex trafficking in the country, after Nevada.

DETROIT (WXYZ) - As the City of Detroit prepares to welcome hundreds of thousands of people for the North American International Auto Show, they are also asking people to be on the lookout for human traffickers and those they abuse and exploit. 

Click on the video above to hear from a survivor and city officials who say human traffickers are attracted to large events where they force young people, usually women, into prostitution. 

City Council President Brenda Jones announced that anyone who needs help is urged to call 888-373-7888. Or text "info" or "help" to BeFree (233733). 

