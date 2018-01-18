Follow along: 2018 WXYZ/Detroit auto show Tweetup

3:35 PM, Jan 18, 2018
46 mins ago

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The 2018 WXYZ/Detroit Auto Show Tweetup, sponsored by Troy High School, is Thursday night.

We're giving more than 150 of our social media followers an early look at the 2018 North American International Auto Show during Industry Preview days.

Follow along below for their best tweets and posts from the days. The public show begins Saturday!

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top