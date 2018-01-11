Ford unveils all-new Edge ST before Detroit Auto Show

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) - With less than a week before all of the new reveals at the 2018 North American International Auto Show, Ford has unveiled its all-new Edge ST, the first SUV from the Ford Performance Team.

According to Ford, the Edge ST will have the most powerful V6 engine in its class that includes a 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost engine. That will help it get 335 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque.

The SUV is the first from the Ford Performance Team which has been responsible for the Ford GT, Mustang Shelby GT350 and GT350R, F-150 Raptor, Focus RS and ST and Fiesta ST.

An 8-speed automatic transmission will go with a performance brake package and ST-tuned sport suspension, according to Ford.

"Edge ST puts a new animal on the road - a performance SUV with a track mentality," Hau Thai-Tang, executive VP of product development and purchasing said. "From a performance standpoint, and with its SUV silhouette and versatility, it set a new standard Edge fans will love to drive."

There will be a sport mode for the Edge ST that Ford says will give it more aggressive throttle response and shifting patterns.

Coming on the heels of CEO Jim Hackett's takling about making smarter vehicles, the Edge ST will include a variety of smart technology. That includes: Forward collusion warning and dynamic brake support; pre-collision assist with pedestrian detection; BLIS with cross-traffic alert; lane-keeping alert; lane-keeping assist; auto high beams and hill-start assist.

Plus, it will include post-collision braking warning, evasive steering assist and adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go and lane centering, first for Ford.

"Edge drivers expect a sophisticated, modern driving experience," Cristina Aquino, Edge marketing manager said in the release. "Bringing a host of new technologies as standard and introducing these segment-first features helps ensure customers feel more confident behind the wheel."