Ford unveils first F-150 with diesel engine promising up to 30 mpg

DETROIT (AP) - Ford Motor Co. is offering a diesel engine in its F-150 pickup for the first time.

Heavy duty trucks like the F-250 or F-350 have always had diesel engines, but full-size trucks like the F-150 have not. Ford is hoping to gain some customers from rivals Ram and Nissan, which both offer diesels in their full-size trucks.

The F-150 is the best-selling vehicle in the U.S.

Ford expects the F-150 to get 30 miles per gallon on the highway with the new 3.0-liter V6 diesel and a 10-speed transmission.

The company says the diesel is targeted at customers who tow or haul big loads and want better fuel economy. Customers can order a diesel F-150 starting this month. Deliveries will begin in the spring.