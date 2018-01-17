Kid Rock visits North American International Auto Show, talks first car

7:13 PM, Jan 16, 2018

Kid Rock visited the North American International Auto Show during press days.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COBO CENTER (WXYZ) - Among those stopping by the North American International Auto Show during press days is Kid Rock.

Detroit's own music superstar toured the show floor, checking out the cars and talking with the media about what caught his eye and the cars he's previously driven.

See his interview with Jennifer Ann Wilson above.

