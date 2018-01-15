LIVE WEBCAST: Reveals, interviews from press days at Detroit Auto Show

Light Snow
HI: 24°
LO: 13°
(WXYZ) - Press days begin today at the 2018 North American International Auto Show. WXYZ.com is bringing you behind-the-scenes coverage with one more live webcast.
CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE
We will feature live interviews with industry experts, the biggest reveals from automakers and talks with high-profile industry experts, engineers, designers, suppliers and more.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.