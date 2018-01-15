LIVE WEBCAST: Reveals, interviews from press days at Detroit Auto Show

12:45 PM, Jan 15, 2018

(WXYZ) - Press days begin today at the 2018 North American International Auto Show. WXYZ.com is bringing you behind-the-scenes coverage with one more live webcast. 

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

We will feature live interviews with industry experts, the biggest reveals from automakers and talks with high-profile industry experts, engineers, designers, suppliers and more.

 

