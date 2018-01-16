Luxury vehicles turning heads at North American International Auto Show

COBO CENTER (WXYZ) - The auto show is a great place to go if you're in the market to buy a car or to get up close to a dream one.

Who wouldn't want to get an up close look at some amazing cars like the Rolls Royce Phantom 8. You will want to live in it - which makes sense since it costs just as much as a house. The price tag is $520,000.

Better leave your checkbook at home, because these beauties will cost you an arm and a leg.

There was a lot hype surrounding the newly redesigned Mercedes Benz G class luxury SUV. But some folks, like Representative Brenda Lawrence, had their eyes on something else - maybe the Maybach?

"It has a cooler for champagne, has heated cup holders it has the tray, it has 6-ways seats in the back it has just about everything you can think of and it's the type of car, the back seat is more important because when you have that type of car you don't drive it someone else drives you,” Lawrence says.

There is a luxury section set up only for media week. There you will find Bentleys, Jaguars, Porches, Maseraties and Aston Martins.

If you are looking for something that's more functional and family friendly, why not head to Lincoln. Everyone is talking about the Navigator since it won Truck of the Year.

But the Lincoln Nautilus deserved some recognition.

It was previously known as the Lincoln MKX, but it has been redesigned and renamed it for 2019 model year.

"Definitely come look at the vehicle,” says Nautilus Brand Manager for Lincoln Lorraine Alston. “They will recognize the look of it because it looks very much along the lines of the Navigator as well as the Continental and you will see all the attributes of what we talked about inside, in terms of luxury elements of the inside of the vehicle, from the active motion seats to wireless charging part and several colors and themes, from our regular series as well as our black label.”