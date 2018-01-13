Mercedes-Benz celebrates new G-Class with art installation at Detroit auto show

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Mercedes-Benz's new G-Class will have its world premiere on Jan. 14 at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

A 1979 G-Class is currently encased in a giant amber-colored cube at the entrance to Cobo Hall, the NAIAS exhibition hall.

Representatives from Mercedes-Benz say the installation symbolizes the timelessness of the vehicle and makes a reference to the "natural phenomenon" of insects preserved in amber.

"The amber cube puts the uniqueness of the G-Class in a nutshell," says Dr Gunnar Güthenke, Head of the Off-Road Vehicle product unit at Mercedes-Benz. "Our cult off-road vehicle has been continuously evolving for nearly 40 years – without losing its character or its core values."

"Its DNA is stronger than time and than any fashion trend. The cube expresses this to stunning effect and thus embodies the objective for advancing the G-Class."

Following the Detroit auto show, the cube will also be on display in other markets with the new G-Class market launch.