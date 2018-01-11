Nissan releases teaser ahead of North American International Auto Show

DETROIT (WXYZ) - In a series of animated teasers, Nissan gave a glimpse at what the company plans to reveal at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

"Picture a world where adventure awaits," one of the teasers says.

According to a release, the artwork in the teasers demonstrate how Nissan starts with tradition "as a bridge to the future of mobility."

Watch the teasers below: