Nissan releases teaser ahead of North American International Auto Show

DETROIT (WXYZ) - In a series of animated teasers, Nissan gave a glimpse at what the company plans to reveal at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.
"Picture a world where adventure awaits," one of the teasers says.
According to a release, the artwork in the teasers demonstrate how Nissan starts with tradition "as a bridge to the future of mobility."
Watch the teasers below:
