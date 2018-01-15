Nissan Xmotion Concept blends Japanese culture & American utility

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Nissan is looking to the future with the unveiling of the Nissan Xmotion Concept, pronounced Cross Motion. The compact SUV debuted at the 2018 North American International Auto Show on Monday morning.

The design fuses what the automaker says is Japanese culture and tradition craftsmanship with American-style utility and Nissan's new Nissan Intelligent Mobility technology.

"In the Xmotion concept, we explored the more rugged and powerful side of Nissan Intelligent Mobility. Bold and powerful forms and proportions are, upon closer inspection, contrasted with aspects of traditional Japanese craftsmanship expressed in a contemporary way," said Alfonso Albaisa, senior vice president of global design at Nissan.

The Xmotion includes unique U-shaped headlights and a "bold evolution" of Nissan's signature V-motion grille.

Nissan says the interior was created with the imagery of a river on the floor while the center console acts as a bridge. The console uses a traditional Japanese architectural wood joinery technique, called kanawa tsugi.

There are seven digital screen portions and a "digital room mirror" in the ceiling and center console display.

"We envision the Xmotion concept to be a highly functional SUV that can be driven every day, yet can take the owners and friends to a national park or recreation area on a whim," Albaisa said. "With its combination of style and technology, this concept fulfills Nissan's mission of moving people to a better world."