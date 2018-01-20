North American International Auto Show Charity Preview raises $5.1 million this year

9:17 PM, Jan 19, 2018
(WXYZ) - The 2018 North American International Auto Show Charity Preview is a slam dunk for local children's charity, with officials saying it raised $5.1 million dollars this year.

Officials say over 13,000 people attended the black-tie gala, which raised money for children's charities, including:

  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan
  • Boys Hope Girls Hope Detroit
  • Children’s Center
  • The Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation
  • Detroit Auto Dealers Association Charitable Foundation Fund
  • Detroit PAL
  • Judson Center
  • March of Dimes Metro Detroit

Officials say the Charity Preview has raised nearly $118 million for southeastern Michigan children's charities since it was established by the Detroit Auto Dealers Association 42 years ago.

