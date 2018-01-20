North American International Auto Show Charity Preview raises $5.1 million this year

(WXYZ) - The 2018 North American International Auto Show Charity Preview is a slam dunk for local children's charity, with officials saying it raised $5.1 million dollars this year.

Officials say over 13,000 people attended the black-tie gala, which raised money for children's charities, including:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan

Boys Hope Girls Hope Detroit

Children’s Center

The Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation

Detroit Auto Dealers Association Charitable Foundation Fund

Detroit PAL

Judson Center

March of Dimes Metro Detroit

Officials say the Charity Preview has raised nearly $118 million for southeastern Michigan children's charities since it was established by the Detroit Auto Dealers Association 42 years ago.