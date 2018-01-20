North American International Auto Show Charity Preview raises $5.1 million this year

Fair
HI: 36°
LO: 20°
(WXYZ) - The 2018 North American International Auto Show Charity Preview is a slam dunk for local children's charity, with officials saying it raised $5.1 million dollars this year.
Officials say over 13,000 people attended the black-tie gala, which raised money for children's charities, including:
Officials say the Charity Preview has raised nearly $118 million for southeastern Michigan children's charities since it was established by the Detroit Auto Dealers Association 42 years ago.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.