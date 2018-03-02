North American International Auto Show may be moved out of January

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A very big change could be coming for the North American International Auto Show.

A spokesperson for the auto show confirms they are considering moving the show out of January.

Man Muncey says, "October is one of many opportunities we're exploring as part of keeping NAIAS a top sought after show."

However, Muncey says no decision has been made and an announcement either way will likely happen in the next two months.

Muncey also says that if the show were to me moved, it would not happen until 2020 at the earliest. He says the January 2019 dates are already set and confirmed.