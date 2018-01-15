Ram unveils redesigned 2018 1500 pickup at Detroit auto show

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Fiat Chrysler pulled the covers off of its all-new, redesigned Ram 1500 at the 2018 North American International Auto Show on Monday morning.

Billed as the strongest Ram 1500 ever, the new frame features 98 percent high-strength steel and weighs 225 pounds less than previous models.

The redesigned pickup is lighter, longer and wider with an overall cap length increase of four inches.

FCA says it is the segment's most aerodynamic pickup with .357 coefficient of drag with exclusive active aerodynamics: grille shutters, air dam and air suspension.

The pickup has an eTorque mild hybrid system on a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 and the 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 engines, which FCA says is the widest use of mild hybrid technology in the segment.

The 2019 Ram 1500 has a new face with a chiseled Ram's head logo and "RAM" grilles and a new, full-LED adaptive front-lighting system that includes twin bi-functional projector headlamps, fog lamps and tail lamps.

There is nearly 100 percent more storage capacity than competitors, plus it will include a massive 12-inch touchscreen with 360-degree camera views.

All of the 1500 trims were redesigned, from the Limited and Big Horn, to the Laramie and Rebel.