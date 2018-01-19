Relive the best moments from the 2018 WXYZ/Detroit auto show Tweetup

DETROIT (WXYZ) - We gave more than 150 of our social media followers an early look at the 2018 North American International Auto Show at the 2018 WXYZ/Detroit Auto Show Tweetup.

Sponsored by Troy High School, the Tweetup gave people the chance to view the auto show during Industry Preview Days.

Take a look at some of the best tweets below!

Gotta come check out the Ford Mustang Bullit at the #NAIAS thanks for having us #AMECompanies #TroyHighSchool and #7autoshow pic.twitter.com/aYCEx9P6VB — Troy Colts (@troy_colts) January 19, 2018