Relive the best moments from the 2018 WXYZ/Detroit auto show Tweetup

Fair
HI: 32°
LO: 13°
DETROIT (WXYZ) - We gave more than 150 of our social media followers an early look at the 2018 North American International Auto Show at the 2018 WXYZ/Detroit Auto Show Tweetup.
Sponsored by Troy High School, the Tweetup gave people the chance to view the auto show during Industry Preview Days.
Take a look at some of the best tweets below!
Put the kids through college or.... #naias #7autoshow #TroyHighSchool #tweetup pic.twitter.com/fxktpbZEXY— Elena Wollborg (@ElenaWollborg) January 19, 2018
Put the kids through college or.... #naias #7autoshow #TroyHighSchool #tweetup pic.twitter.com/fxktpbZEXY
Gotta come check out the Ford Mustang Bullit at the #NAIAS thanks for having us #AMECompanies #TroyHighSchool and #7autoshow pic.twitter.com/aYCEx9P6VB— Troy Colts (@troy_colts) January 19, 2018
Gotta come check out the Ford Mustang Bullit at the #NAIAS thanks for having us #AMECompanies #TroyHighSchool and #7autoshow pic.twitter.com/aYCEx9P6VB
A happy little car 😃 #7autoshow #naias #AMECompanies pic.twitter.com/8GukWkhh9R— Becky (@imbex) January 19, 2018
A happy little car 😃 #7autoshow #naias #AMECompanies pic.twitter.com/8GukWkhh9R
Here’s a preview of what the Cadillac showcase has to offer this at this year’s auto show #7autoshow #NAIAS2018 pic.twitter.com/YyrV2EqySS— The Chariot (@thechariot_news) January 19, 2018
Here’s a preview of what the Cadillac showcase has to offer this at this year’s auto show #7autoshow #NAIAS2018 pic.twitter.com/YyrV2EqySS
Enjoying the 2018 #NAIAS #7AutoShow pic.twitter.com/qF1Jjazues— Jacqueline McQueen (@only1_jvictoria) January 19, 2018
Enjoying the 2018 #NAIAS #7AutoShow pic.twitter.com/qF1Jjazues
We love cars!! #7autoshow #anais #TroyHighSchool #ThinkAME pic.twitter.com/2Ws09PFwlJ— Madeline Trumbauer (@madelinet13) January 19, 2018
We love cars!! #7autoshow #anais #TroyHighSchool #ThinkAME pic.twitter.com/2Ws09PFwlJ
Steve McQueen’s 68’ Bullitt#7autoshow #NAIAS #AMECompanies pic.twitter.com/wmbDN0K36a— Papa🐻 (@DouglasADavis) January 19, 2018
Steve McQueen’s 68’ Bullitt#7autoshow #NAIAS #AMECompanies pic.twitter.com/wmbDN0K36a
#7AutoShow #NAIAS Love this color!!! BMW 7 Series pic.twitter.com/0iDUMGopPM— lani. (@EntertA1nment_) January 19, 2018
#7AutoShow #NAIAS Love this color!!! BMW 7 Series pic.twitter.com/0iDUMGopPM
1963 Superformance Grand Sport Corvette#7autoshow #NAIAS #AMECompanies pic.twitter.com/zeo2IPKAYJ— Papa🐻 (@DouglasADavis) January 19, 2018
1963 Superformance Grand Sport Corvette#7autoshow #NAIAS #AMECompanies pic.twitter.com/zeo2IPKAYJ
Awesome experience #7autoshow pic.twitter.com/0ck3fzBLro— melinda crawford (@fluidlynn) January 18, 2018
Awesome experience #7autoshow pic.twitter.com/0ck3fzBLro
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.