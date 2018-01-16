What is on the 'Must See' list at the North American International Auto Show

COBO CENTER (WXYZ) - It can get overwhelming at the North American International Auto Show. There are so many things to check out.

We’re breaking down all the things you should put on your "Must See" list.

It's best to come in with a game plan because you don't want to miss anything.

Starting off at number 5: Technology in the form of autonomous vehicles.

In the Automobility section you will find companies like JTeck. They have a display showing off their current automotive parts and their future products you will find in self-driving cars work!

"We have a steering by wire exhibit back there. That will get us in the autonomous driving because it's fully electric," says JTekt’s Tom Maher.

At number four: Check out displays that are non-vehicles like the electric scooter called URB-E. The starting price is $900.

"Urban mobility. It doesn't always make sense to use a 3,000 pound vehicle to travel one, two, three or four miles in the city,” says URB-E’s Sven Etlzelsberger. “It's much faster to use a vehicle like the URB-E and it folds up, integrates with public transportation, you can take it on the bus or train."

Number three comes with some hardware to show off. A must see are the vehicles that won awards - like the Lincoln Navigator. It won Truck of Year.

"You can really get in and think luxury, especially because we have provided first class seating for anybody who is in the vehicle whether it is first row, second row, or third,” says Lincoln SUV Marketing Manager Megan McKenzie.

Coming at number two: You have to see all the concept cars because there is a chance you will never see them on road. Nissan and Toyota are just two with them on display.

But the real show stopper comes to us from the big screen to the Ford stage. Everyone is talking about the Bullit.

It has been 50 years since the car was in the movie and now Ford is showing off their modern version, making it the number one must see on your list.

"One of a kind vehicles,” says Mustang Vehicle Engineering Manager Tom Barnes. “It is one of the most famous cars in the world, so to have it up here with our new Mustang, that's why people are here."