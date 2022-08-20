2022 Dream Cruise: Meet the cruisers of Woodward!

(WXYZ) — The Woodward Dream Cruise is filled with vintage cars and happy cruisers always excited to share their stories! Here are some of their tales.

Alex Trzcinski from Lake Orion

"I've always wanted a classic car."

"I had a spreadsheet of 114 makes and models I could find on Facebook Market Place that I was interested in. Sometimes I found multiples of one. Sometimes I just found one. This is like the third one I test drove and I just knew."

Car: 1948 Plymouth Delux Sadan

Nickname: Miss Daisy

"Because that's what my mom said as soon as we saw it. She showed me that movie. Miss Daisy started that movie by crashing a 48 Crysheler which is the top of the ladder, this is the bottom of that same ladder of Crysheler range so, since then the name stuck!"

Jeanne Riddle from Sterling Heights

"Well, what happened was the person that owned this car got it for his son, and he told him, 'If you graduate. Get good grades and you graduate from high school it's yours.' He didn't get good grades. He didn't graduate, so he sold it and we've had it ever since."

Car: 1979 Trans Am

Nickname: The Blue Bandit

Wade Rayford from Detroit

"Well, my grandmother got me the car back in 1984."

"I was still in school. She gave me the money to get it. It was in Mississippi. And I drove it to school for a couple years and then I started drag racing it. So after about maybe 10, 15 years of racing it, I decided to put it back on the streets so I started restoring it. It was about 2012 I started putting it back together. It's still a work in progress."

Car: 1965 Mustang Fastback

Bruce Amacker from Cleveland, Ohio

"It's nostalgia. It's original from the 1960s. It's fun."

"I bought it as a project. Completely gutted shell. It may look ratty and original patina but it's got a new stroker motor, trasmission. And it goes on an 1000-mile trip every summer so it's a very reliable vehicle."

Car: 1965 11-window standard BW Bus

Stephanie Miller from Bloomfield Hills

"It kinda rare."

"It's a fun car. It's the one Ralph Nader attacked. He wrote a book on it called 'Unsafe at Any Speed.'

Car: 1959 Chevy Corvair

George Haddad from Dearborn Heights

"Well, I had one like this in high school and once I was able to afford another one I looked it up, found it, and here I am. I found it about 5 years ago."

Car: 1965 Comet Cyclone

David Stormer from Royal Oak

"These were only limited production. There's only a 61 and a 62."

"I was born and raised on Woodward. I was born on 13 and Woodward. I lived down by the zoo growing up and I wouldn't be anywhere else on this day."

Car: 1961 Dodge Lancer Sadan

Jerry Frenchy from Livonia

"Well, I bought it 31 years ago. I bought it in Auburn, Indiana. Drove it home in the rain, and the headlights went out. But since then, I've done a lot of work to it. Fixed it all up."

Car: 1961 Cadillac

Nickname: ShoBoat

"ShoBoat. It's on the license plate!"

Jack Nelson from Shelby Township

"It's an heirloom. My grandson who's got a family of his own right now, the cars in the will for him to get it so it's gonna stay in the family for a long time."

Car: 1984 73 Dodge Challenger