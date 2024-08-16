2024 Woodward Dream Cruise ribbon cutting set for Friday night. Here are other events to know about

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The 2024 Woodward Dream Cruise is finally here, with thousands of people flocking to metro Detroit to see classic cars and enjoy the festivities.
WXYZ is proud to be an official partner of the Dream Cruise!
Our Woodward Dream Cruise special will air on Channel 7 on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on all your favorite streaming devices.
Below is the itinerary for the event that kicks off the weekend festivities: the ribbon cutting.
ITINERARY
4:50 p.m.: Performance by the Dance Academy of Bloomfield Hills
The cruise will kick off with the Official Woodward Dream Cruise Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 5 p.m. Aug. 16
5:00 p.m. Welcome by Michael Lary, WDC President
5:02 p.m. Mayor Raylon Leaks-May, MC
5:04 p.m. Michael Bouchard, Oakland County Sheriff
5:06 p.m. Julius Curry, Owner of Curry Motorsports and a proud partner of the National Motorsports Association.
5:09 p.m. Congresswoman Haley Stevens
5:12 p.m. Corey Holter, Ford Group Marketing Director
5:15 p.m. JoAnne, Ben & Jason of WOMC 104.3 FM Morning Show
5:18 p.m. Herman Moore, legendary Detroit Lions wide receiver, NFL All-Pro and founder of TackleLife Foundation.
5:22 p.m. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson
5:30 pm Lights & Sirens Cruise Parade begins!
The cruise will also feature the following other community events:
Berkley
Friday, Aug. 16:
- 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.: CruiseFest Classic Car Parade, W. 12 Mile Rd., between Coolidge and Greenfield Road
Birmingham
Saturday, Aug. 17:
- 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Birmingham Cruise, S. Old Woodward Avenue in Downtown Birmingham
Ferndale
Friday, Aug. 16: Nine Mile and Woodward Avenue
Noon – 8 p.m.: Quarter Midget Racing Youth Team Cars
- 1 – 7 p.m.: Ferndale Emergency Vehicle Show
- Noon – 7 p.m.: Kids Car Club & Play Zone
- 1 – 9:30 p.m.: Rock’n Live Entertainment Stage
- 5 p.m.: Woodward Dream Cruise Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
- 5:30 p.m.: Lights & Sirens Cruise Parade
Saturday, Aug. 17: Nine Mile and Woodward Avenue
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Mustang Alley
- 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Kids Car Club & Play Zone
- 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.: Rock’n Live Entertainment Stage
Royal Oak
Friday, Aug. 16: E. 13 Mile Rd and Woodward Avenue
- Noon – 7 p.m.: Performance Park Classic Car Show
Saturday, Aug. 17: E. 13 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue
- 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.: Performance Park Classic Car Show
Saturday, Aug. 17:
- 8 – 9:30 a.m.: Cruise In Shoes 5k Run, Shrine High School, 3500 W. 13 Mile Road
- 10 a.m.– 6 p.m.: Mustang Unleashed at Belle Tire, 31053 Woodward Avenue
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Ford Display at Duggan’s Irish Pub, 31501 Woodward Avenue
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Ford Electric Vehicle Display at Vitamin Shoppe, 31753 Woodward Avenue
Pleasant Ridge
Saturday, Aug. 19:
- 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Ford Bronco Corral at Woodward & Oakland Park Blvd.
Pontiac
Aug. 16-17:
- M-1 Classic Car Parade
- Pontiac Classic Car Show in North Saginaw, Downtown Pontiac
SMART Bus
On Saturday, August 17, 2024, the one-day SMART Shuttle is FREE to all riders. Riders can board at any SMART RED or FAST bus stop from 8 Mile Road to Pontiac.
Official Woodward Dream Cruise Merchandise
Official Woodward Dream Cruise merchandise is available to purchase on the website or at any of the following locations before and after the event:
- Nine Mile Rd, east of Woodward Avenue, Ferndale (Aug. 16-17)
- Westborn Market – 27659 Woodward Ave, Berkley. (Aug. 17)
- Zoe’s Restaurant – 25994 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak. (Aug. 16-17)
- Sherwin Williams – 27958 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak. (Aug. 16-17)
- CVS Pharmacy, 30900 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak. (Aug. 16-17)
- Gus’s World Famous Hot & Spicy Fried Chicken, 31105 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak (Aug. 16-17)
- Kinkos – 33100 Woodward Ave, Birmingham. (Aug. 17)
- West Maple Mile Rd, north corner of Woodward, 35075 Woodward Ave, Birmingham. (Aug. 16-18)
- Birmingham Cruise, Downtown Birmingham, Old Woodward Avenue – multi-locations (Aug. 17)