2024 Woodward Dream Cruise ribbon cutting set for Friday night. Here are other events to know about

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The 2024 Woodward Dream Cruise is finally here, with thousands of people flocking to metro Detroit to see classic cars and enjoy the festivities.

Below is the itinerary for the event that kicks off the weekend festivities: the ribbon cutting.

ITINERARY

4:50 p.m.: Performance by the Dance Academy of Bloomfield Hills

The cruise will kick off with the Official Woodward Dream Cruise Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 5 p.m. Aug. 16

5:00 p.m. Welcome by Michael Lary, WDC President

5:02 p.m. Mayor Raylon Leaks-May, MC

5:04 p.m. Michael Bouchard, Oakland County Sheriff

5:06 p.m. Julius Curry, Owner of Curry Motorsports and a proud partner of the National Motorsports Association.

5:09 p.m. Congresswoman Haley Stevens

5:12 p.m. Corey Holter, Ford Group Marketing Director

5:15 p.m. JoAnne, Ben & Jason of WOMC 104.3 FM Morning Show

5:18 p.m. Herman Moore, legendary Detroit Lions wide receiver, NFL All-Pro and founder of TackleLife Foundation.

5:22 p.m. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson

5:30 pm Lights & Sirens Cruise Parade begins!

The cruise will also feature the following other community events:

Berkley

Friday, Aug. 16:



6:30 – 7:30 p.m.: CruiseFest Classic Car Parade, W. 12 Mile Rd., between Coolidge and Greenfield Road

Birmingham

Saturday, Aug. 17:



9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Birmingham Cruise, S. Old Woodward Avenue in Downtown Birmingham

Ferndale

Friday, Aug. 16: Nine Mile and Woodward Avenue

Noon – 8 p.m.: Quarter Midget Racing Youth Team Cars



1 – 7 p.m.: Ferndale Emergency Vehicle Show

Noon – 7 p.m.: Kids Car Club & Play Zone

1 – 9:30 p.m.: Rock’n Live Entertainment Stage

5 p.m.: Woodward Dream Cruise Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

5:30 p.m.: Lights & Sirens Cruise Parade

Saturday, Aug. 17: Nine Mile and Woodward Avenue

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Mustang Alley

10 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Kids Car Club & Play Zone

11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.: Rock’n Live Entertainment Stage

Royal Oak

Friday, Aug. 16: E. 13 Mile Rd and Woodward Avenue



Noon – 7 p.m.: Performance Park Classic Car Show

Saturday, Aug. 17: E. 13 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue

8 a.m. – 8 p.m.: Performance Park Classic Car Show

Saturday, Aug. 17:

8 – 9:30 a.m.: Cruise In Shoes 5k Run, Shrine High School, 3500 W. 13 Mile Road

10 a.m.– 6 p.m.: Mustang Unleashed at Belle Tire, 31053 Woodward Avenue

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Ford Display at Duggan’s Irish Pub, 31501 Woodward Avenue

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Ford Electric Vehicle Display at Vitamin Shoppe, 31753 Woodward Avenue

Pleasant Ridge

Saturday, Aug. 19:



10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Ford Bronco Corral at Woodward & Oakland Park Blvd.

Pontiac

Aug. 16-17:



M-1 Classic Car Parade

Pontiac Classic Car Show in North Saginaw, Downtown Pontiac

SMART Bus

On Saturday, August 17, 2024, the one-day SMART Shuttle is FREE to all riders. Riders can board at any SMART RED or FAST bus stop from 8 Mile Road to Pontiac.

Official Woodward Dream Cruise Merchandise

Official Woodward Dream Cruise merchandise is available to purchase on the website or at any of the following locations before and after the event:

