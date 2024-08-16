Cars aren't the only stars at the Woodward Dream Cruise

WOODWARD AVENUE (WXYZ) — The sun is out now but it’s been hit or miss with the rain today as Rexy warned us for this Dream Cruise weekend. And while classics are the major attraction along Woodward.. people are enjoying other things too.

The classics at the cruise are amazing if you can catch one on this rainy Friday. The sun broke out midafternoon but that is not the only attraction.

Food vendors are a hit too from Giggy’s Hotdogs to lobster and crab at Curt Got Crabs.

And former Wolverine and Detroit Lions football player Julius Curry is sponsoring a NASCAR youth series track in Waterford. These tiny race cars are on display at the cruise.

Don’t forget we’ll be airing our Woodward Dream cruise special tomorrow night from 7-9pm right here on 7.