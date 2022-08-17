Dodge unveils all-electric Charger Daytona SRT Concept muscle car during Speed Week

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dodge wrapped up their Speed Week reveals at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac by unveiling the first all-electric muscle car.

Dodge unveils all-electric Charger Daytona SRT Concept during Speed Week

The company pulled the wraps off the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept, including a Banshee trim to go along with the iconic HEMI, Hellcat, and Redeye names. However, Dodge says the car will outperform the legendary Hellcat.

“The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept exists because performance made us do it,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer – Stellantis in a news release. “Dodge is about muscle, attitude and performance, and the brand carries that chip on its shoulder and into the BEV segment through a concept loaded with patents, innovations, and performance features that embody the electrified muscle of tomorrow. The Charger Daytona SRT Concept can do more than run the car show circuit; it can run a blazing quarter-mile. And when it comes to product cycles, it outruns Darwin. Charger Daytona does more than define where Dodge is headed, it will redefine American muscle in the process. One day ago, the brand’s first-ever electrified performance vehicle was unveiled, the all-new 2023 Dodge Hornet. Today, we revealed a peek at our eMuscle future with the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept. When we said it was going to be an electric summer for Dodge, we meant it.”

The car includes three patent-pending features, according to Dodge. These include the front R-wing which is meant to help with aerodynamics, the Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust which is meant to provide an exhaust sound that rivals the Hellcat at 126 dBs, and eRupt, a multi-speed transmission system that is designed to give the car a Dodge shifting experience.

A battery electric vehicle, the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept will come standard with 3 power trims, including the 800V Banshee propulsion system. That can be upped to 9 different levels when buyers work with Dodge's Direct Connection modification service.

During the presentation, Dodge compared the race to electrification to the space race of the 1960s, saying the auto industry has put $526 billion into electrification. The car is a concept, so it is not yet clear if and when it will go on sale.

The unveiling is part of a three-day event Dodge is holding ahead of the Woodward Dream Cruise. On Monday, Dodge revealed that they would be ending production of the Challenger and Charger in 2023 and that model year was "Last Call" for the iconic brands.

Dodge unveiled three different versions of the Hornet during the second day of Speed Week on Tuesday, including a plug-in hybrid version which is the first electrified vehicle unveiled by the automaker.