Dream Cruise returns to Woodward in 2021 with Ford as presenting sponsor

Get your motor running, because the Woodward Dream Cruise will be back on the Avenue after all the classics were stuck in the garage in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ford Motor Company is once again serving as the presenting sponsor for the 26th annual event, and the original 1966 Ford Bronco is starring as the featured heritage vehicle. Ford recently launched production on an all-new version of the iconic nameplate SUV.

“Woodward is our hometown celebration, commemorating the best of what we do and what we assemble – right here in the Motor City,” said Rob Johnston, Ford Performance marketing manager in a news release. “It’s fitting that this year’s Dream Cruise honors the original Bronco at a time when the all-new, Michigan-built Bronco is rolling off the line.”

The Dream Cruise will officially kick off on Saturday, August 21. As part of their commitment to the event, Ford will display both the new and older Broncos, as well as some of their most recently announced vehicles, including the all-new 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT all-electric SUV, the all-electric 2022 Ford F-150 Lighting, and the recently revealed Ford Maverick compact hybrid pickup truck.

WXYZ-TV is the official media partner of the Woodward Dream Cruise. We will have live coverage from Woodward both before and during the annual event.