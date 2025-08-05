Duggan's Irish Pub hosts kick-off party ahead of 2025 Woodward Dream Cruise

(WXYZ) — The Woodward Dream Cruise is celebrating its 30th anniversary! 7 News Detroit anchor Glenda Lewis is heading out to Woodward Tuesday night as car lovers gear up for all of this year's excitement.

She'll be Duggan's Irish Pub along Woodward Ave. in Royal Oak for the annual Start Your Engines Party.

The Woodward Dream Cruise is the largest one-day automotive event in North America. It will take place on Saturday, Aug. 16 throughout several cities in Oakland County.

7 News Detroit is proud to be an official broadcast partner of the Woodward Dream Cruise, and we'll have a Woodward Dream Cruise special from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16, followed by an encore presentation on Sunday, Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Don't miss the unique rides and cool car stories from across metro Detroit! Be sure to follow all of our coverage on our Woodward Dream Cruise page.