Excitement building for the 2024 Woodward Dream Cruise

Excitement is continuing to build for the 2024 Woodward Dream Cruise, which is set to take place Saturday, Aug. 17 along Woodward Ave.

Related: 2024 Woodward Dream Cruise: Everything you need to know

WXYZ is proud to be an official partner of the Woodward Dream Cruise.

Our Woodward Dream Cruise special will air on Channel 7 on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on all your favorite streaming devices.

The event officially takes place from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., but people will be out throughout the day on Friday celebrating.

Our Kiara Hay was out early Friday morning to talk with people about the Woodward Dream Cruise!

See some of her coverage below.

WATCH: Ford planning to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Mustang at the Dream Cruise

Excitement building for Woodward Dream Cruise

WATCH: Ford celebrating the iconic Bronco at the Woodward Dream Cruise