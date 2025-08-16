WATCH: Car expert Ken Lingenfelter rolls down Woodward Avenue with WXYZ

(WXYZ) — Ready to roll?! The 2025 Woodward Dream Cruise is here!

Car expert Ken Lingenfelter took us on his annual drive down Woodward on Saturday morning.

Watch the cruise with Ken in the video below.



WXYZ-TV is the official media partner of the Woodward Dream Cruise, and our team will have coverage from Woodward during the annual event. The Woodward Dream Cruise special will air tonight on WXYZ-TV from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. You can also catch it on all of your favorite streaming devices.

WXYZ Dream Cruise Special

The Dream Cruise runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. along a 16-mile route of Woodward Ave. It started in 1995 and is held annually on the third Saturday in August.

